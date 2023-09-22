AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $191.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

