AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 637 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.