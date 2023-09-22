AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $104.26 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

