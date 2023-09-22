Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,764 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after purchasing an additional 718,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $512.99. The stock had a trading volume of 634,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,612. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.15.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

