Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

