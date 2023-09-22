Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,181 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.90. 1,092,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

