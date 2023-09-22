ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Major Shareholder Sells $617,353.40 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 39,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $617,353.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $2,082,644.59.

ACV Auctions Stock Down 4.4 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.