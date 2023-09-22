accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACSO

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. accesso Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 525.25 ($6.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 709.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 719.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £248.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,115.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.