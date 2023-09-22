accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($12.82) target price on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
