Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.36.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Aaron’s has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

