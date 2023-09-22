626 Financial LLC Sells 171 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

626 Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $555.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.14 and a 200-day moving average of $521.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

