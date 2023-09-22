5,419 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after acquiring an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

