16,035 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,000. Broadcom comprises 4.9% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $808.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $872.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

