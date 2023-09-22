12,166 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

