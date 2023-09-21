ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,327,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,020,000 after buying an additional 96,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

