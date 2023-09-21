Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSTP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSTP stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.94. 1,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

