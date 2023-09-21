Zacks Research Weighs in on Liberty Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares in the company, valued at $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $98,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $97,400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

