Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

