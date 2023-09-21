Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

