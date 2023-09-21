Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

