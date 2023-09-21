Win Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $144.18. 56,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,705. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

