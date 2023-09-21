Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $2.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 581,948 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

