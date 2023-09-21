Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.48. 81,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

