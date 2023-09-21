Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Stories
