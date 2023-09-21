Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in August

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

