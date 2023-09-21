Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 33,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $493,000. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,756,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

