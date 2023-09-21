Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,765 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank boosted its stake in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.