Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 247.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

