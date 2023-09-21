Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $684.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $718.97 and a 200 day moving average of $702.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.