Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

