Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,170. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

