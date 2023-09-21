Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,007 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,066,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,051,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

