Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $12,023,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.7 %

INTC stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.