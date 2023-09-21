Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010,695 shares of company stock worth $930,569,792. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $163.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $441.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

