Verde Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 268,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.