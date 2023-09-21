Veery Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $214.44. 33,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,968. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

