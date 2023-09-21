Veery Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,011. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

