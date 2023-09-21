Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.00. 1,084,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day moving average is $392.86. The company has a market cap of $320.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- An Improved FedEx Can Deliver A New High: This Is Why
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 Sizzling Tech Companies on the Brink of Bullish Reversals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Reasons Why Amprius is About to Take Flight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.