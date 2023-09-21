Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.00. 1,084,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.34 and its 200-day moving average is $392.86. The company has a market cap of $320.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

