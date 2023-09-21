Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

