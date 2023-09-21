Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

