Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 1.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 876,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,689,000 after acquiring an additional 421,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 393,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 162,821 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a one year low of $158.95 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

