Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

