Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Marcum Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $50,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

