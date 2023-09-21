Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

