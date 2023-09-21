Theta Fuel 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.36 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $206.00 million and $5.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,285,627,637 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.