The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

