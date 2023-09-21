The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 809,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

