Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

