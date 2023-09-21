Systelligence LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.1% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $364.54 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

