Systelligence LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

