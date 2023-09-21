StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

