StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of SAL stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
