StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 3.3 %

MBRX stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.97. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.